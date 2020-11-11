Signaturefd LLC Raises Holdings in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 21.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,071 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Intersect Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $408,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. ARP Americas LP lifted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 60.6% during the 3rd quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 14,052 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 345.7% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 69,956 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $3,447,000 after purchasing an additional 54,260 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 74.9% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,489 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 5,777 shares during the period. 83.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on STX shares. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Seagate Technology from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Seagate Technology from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Seagate Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.86.

In related news, Director Edward J. Zander sold 16,698 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.74, for a total transaction of $797,162.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 56,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $2,856,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 79,698 shares of company stock worth $4,020,593 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Seagate Technology stock opened at $54.72 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.82. Seagate Technology plc has a 12 month low of $39.02 and a 12 month high of $64.17.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The data storage provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 68.62% and a net margin of 9.55%. The company’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Seagate Technology plc will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from Seagate Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.90%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 56.89%.

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

