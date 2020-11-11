Signaturefd LLC Purchases 16 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 129 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 16 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Booking by 42.1% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 27 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Booking by 75.0% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 28 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

BKNG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $2,000.00 target price on shares of Booking in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Booking from $2,085.00 to $2,000.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Booking from $1,200.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Booking from $2,150.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Booking from $1,700.00 to $2,020.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Booking currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,843.21.

BKNG opened at $2,007.44 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,721.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,687.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.47, a PEG ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 3.17. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $1,107.29 and a one year high of $2,128.02.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $12.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.98 by ($3.71). The business had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. Booking had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 25.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $45.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

