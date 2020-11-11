Signaturefd LLC Purchases 155 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 8.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,288,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,009,595,000 after acquiring an additional 3,268,277 shares during the period. APG Asset Management US Inc. boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 9,532,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,354,593,000 after purchasing an additional 651,500 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,941,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $408,583,000 after purchasing an additional 590,034 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,364,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $336,003,000 after purchasing an additional 115,252 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,340,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $332,594,000 after purchasing an additional 18,671 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $133.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.18.

DLR opened at $135.82 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.00 and a 52-week high of $165.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $149.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.17. The company has a market cap of $36.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.17.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($1.62). The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $993.32 million. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 17.50%. Digital Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.37%.

In other news, CTO Christopher Sharp sold 1,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.48, for a total value of $248,208.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,683 shares in the company, valued at $248,208.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 1,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total transaction of $150,528.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,528. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,619 shares of company stock valued at $10,781,782 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of customers across the Americas, EMEA and APAC, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare and consumer products.

