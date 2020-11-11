Signaturefd LLC Purchases 106 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 718 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 1,500.0% during the second quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter worth $36,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 68.7% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 167 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the third quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Amit K. Singh sold 1,378 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.11, for a total transaction of $323,981.58. Following the sale, the president now owns 105,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,713,587.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.72, for a total value of $2,672,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 914,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,784,568.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,134 shares of company stock worth $12,035,563 in the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PANW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Bank of America upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Mizuho upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $265.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $248.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.97.

Shares of PANW opened at $242.72 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $242.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $238.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.26 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $125.47 and a 52-week high of $275.03.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 24th. The network technology company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $950.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $924.29 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 9.61% and a negative net margin of 7.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

