Signaturefd LLC Lowers Holdings in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Signaturefd LLC trimmed its holdings in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,280 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 445 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Citrix Systems by 11.9% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 29,615 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $4,380,000 after acquiring an additional 3,141 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Citrix Systems by 30.7% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 211,168 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $31,086,000 after acquiring an additional 49,572 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 2.0% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,000 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 49.2% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 52,101 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $7,706,000 after buying an additional 17,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in shares of Citrix Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,577,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Citrix Systems alerts:

In other news, EVP Mark J. Ferrer sold 2,098 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.90, for a total transaction of $249,452.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,909,567.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul J. Hough sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.89, for a total value of $267,780.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 66,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,883,065.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,904 shares of company stock valued at $7,905,022. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Citrix Systems stock opened at $114.14 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $129.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.18. The firm has a market cap of $14.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.22. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.31 and a twelve month high of $173.56.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The cloud computing company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $767.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $759.02 million. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 391.74% and a net margin of 18.52%. Citrix Systems’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 7th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.90%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CTXS. UBS Group began coverage on Citrix Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Citrix Systems from $195.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Raymond James cut their target price on Citrix Systems from $185.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Citrix Systems from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Citrix Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.93.

About Citrix Systems

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; and Workspace Intelligence that customizes and streamlines user workflows, as well as microapp creation with low-code tooling, automates tasks and functions.

Featured Article: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Citrix Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citrix Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.