Signaturefd LLC Invests $197,000 in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM)

Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 30,967 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FSM. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines during the second quarter worth approximately $20,342,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines during the second quarter worth approximately $2,305,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines by 705.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 379,982 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,934,000 after acquiring an additional 332,790 shares during the last quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines during the second quarter worth approximately $1,639,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines during the first quarter worth approximately $684,000. 37.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fortuna Silver Mines alerts:

Shares of NYSE FSM opened at $7.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 724.72 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.68. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.47 and a 52-week high of $8.10.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $44.48 million during the quarter. Fortuna Silver Mines had a return on equity of 0.86% and a net margin of 0.50%. Analysts forecast that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. CIBC boosted their price objective on Fortuna Silver Mines from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Laurentian reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.35 price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Fortuna Silver Mines from $8.25 to $11.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.35 target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Fortuna Silver Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.97.

Fortuna Silver Mines Company Profile

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver-gold mine located in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.