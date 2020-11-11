Signaturefd LLC Increases Stock Position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in BCE were worth $201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BCE. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of BCE by 46.3% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of BCE by 63.4% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of BCE by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 23,372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,019,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of BCE by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 6,111 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of BCE by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. 45.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BCE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of BCE to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of BCE in a report on Friday, October 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of BCE from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. BCE has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

BCE stock opened at $42.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $36.71 billion, a PE ratio of 22.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.79. BCE Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.66 and a fifty-two week high of $49.26.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $5.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. BCE had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 16.12%. BCE’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that BCE Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.84%. BCE’s payout ratio is 95.83%.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

