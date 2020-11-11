Signaturefd LLC Increases Stake in CDW (NASDAQ:CDW)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,347 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in CDW by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,816 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC purchased a new stake in CDW during the 3rd quarter valued at about $414,000. Verus Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in CDW during the 3rd quarter valued at about $574,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in CDW by 2,456.8% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 761,387 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $91,009,000 after acquiring an additional 731,608 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Limited lifted its stake in CDW by 683.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 26,555 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,174,000 after acquiring an additional 23,166 shares during the period. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of CDW in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of CDW from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of CDW from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of CDW from $136.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDW opened at $137.53 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $125.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.91. CDW has a twelve month low of $73.39 and a twelve month high of $146.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.74 billion, a PE ratio of 27.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.17.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 88.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. Analysts expect that CDW will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. This is a positive change from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 24th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.25%.

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

