Signaturefd LLC Increases Position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Ameren were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 4.2% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 237,414 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,775,000 after purchasing an additional 9,590 shares during the period. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA boosted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 40.7% in the third quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 165,897 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,119,000 after purchasing an additional 48,009 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameren in the third quarter valued at approximately $647,000. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ameren in the third quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 398.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 275,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,767,000 after purchasing an additional 219,988 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

AEE has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Ameren from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Ameren from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Ameren from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Ameren from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.40.

Shares of AEE stock opened at $82.46 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.87. The company has a market cap of $20.23 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Ameren Co. has a 12-month low of $58.74 and a 12-month high of $87.65.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 14.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ameren Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 8th. This is an increase from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.10%.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

