Signaturefd LLC Increases Holdings in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT)

Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) by 3,272.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,686 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,636 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Proofpoint were worth $178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PFPT. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Proofpoint by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,342,347 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $593,642,000 after purchasing an additional 29,500 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Proofpoint by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,845,529 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $205,075,000 after purchasing an additional 160,994 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Proofpoint by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,473,114 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $163,692,000 after purchasing an additional 412,619 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Proofpoint by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,153,552 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $128,182,000 after purchasing an additional 157,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Proofpoint by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,149,787 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $127,764,000 after purchasing an additional 315,951 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Proofpoint stock opened at $97.62 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.99. Proofpoint, Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.81 and a 52 week high of $133.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.65 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.20. Proofpoint had a negative return on equity of 7.11% and a negative net margin of 17.35%. The business had revenue of $266.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Proofpoint, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on PFPT. BidaskClub lowered Proofpoint from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. TheStreet lowered Proofpoint from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Proofpoint from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley raised Proofpoint from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $131.00 to $134.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Proofpoint in a report on Friday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.27.

In related news, CEO Gary Steele sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.06, for a total value of $1,110,600.00. Also, EVP David Knight sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total value of $278,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,329 shares in the company, valued at $1,931,143.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,353 shares of company stock worth $4,103,676 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Proofpoint Company Profile

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent Â’drive-by' downloads, malicious web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

