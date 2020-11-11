Signaturefd LLC Has $237,000 Stock Holdings in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,146 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 446 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in NIO were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in NIO by 274.4% in the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 38,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 28,267 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in NIO in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,737,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NIO in the 3rd quarter valued at about $253,000. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NIO in the 3rd quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in NIO in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,313,000. Institutional investors own 39.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NIO opened at $41.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.63 billion, a PE ratio of -36.45 and a beta of 2.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.48 and its 200 day moving average is $14.24. Nio Inc – has a 12 month low of $1.66 and a 12 month high of $45.29.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.73). The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 146.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($3.11) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nio Inc – will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

NIO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of NIO from $17.50 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of NIO from $33.20 to $46.40 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price (up previously from $4.00) on shares of NIO in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.80.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

