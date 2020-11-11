Signaturefd LLC Has $227,000 Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Signaturefd LLC cut its stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 31.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,006 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,395 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the second quarter worth $29,000. FIL Ltd grew its stake in D.R. Horton by 248.2% in the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 585 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in D.R. Horton in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new position in D.R. Horton in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in D.R. Horton in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. 82.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DHI opened at $70.88 on Wednesday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.51 and a 52-week high of $81.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.78 billion, a PE ratio of 12.82, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 6.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.53.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The construction company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.48. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 10.82%. The business had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. D.R. Horton’s revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on D.R. Horton from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on D.R. Horton from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on D.R. Horton in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on D.R. Horton from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Wedbush lowered D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.00.

In other D.R. Horton news, COO Michael J. Murray sold 54,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.38, for a total value of $3,937,472.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 139,939 shares in the company, valued at $10,128,784.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Aron M. Odom sold 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.45, for a total value of $342,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $558,667.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 20 states and 51 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

