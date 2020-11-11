Signaturefd LLC Has $188,000 Stock Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Signaturefd LLC lessened its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,723 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 1,614 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Square Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2,105.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 794 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 126.1% in the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,178 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 498.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 1,627 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

COP stock opened at $35.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.44 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.32. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $20.84 and a fifty-two week high of $67.13.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The energy producer reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.01). ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 5.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. Research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 19th will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 16th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.91%.

COP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $28.62 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. ConocoPhillips has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.42.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

