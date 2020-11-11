Signaturefd LLC Has $185,000 Stock Holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Signaturefd LLC cut its holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 22.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,567 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 451 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FTNT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Fortinet by 5.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,725 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,429,000 after acquiring an additional 2,678 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 516.7% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,700 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the second quarter worth $266,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 513.2% in the second quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 5,120 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 4,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 44,373.9% in the second quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,229 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,404,000 after buying an additional 10,206 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FTNT. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. OTR Global cut shares of Fortinet to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fortinet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.58.

Shares of Fortinet stock opened at $111.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.01 billion, a PE ratio of 41.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $121.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.61. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.20 and a 52-week high of $151.95.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.10. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 48.30%. The company had revenue of $651.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.83, for a total value of $100,372.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 75,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,101,354.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John Whittle sold 2,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.85, for a total transaction of $337,439.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $493,537.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,362 shares of company stock worth $5,880,944 in the last 90 days. 17.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network (WAN) acceleration.

