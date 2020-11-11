Signaturefd LLC Has $177,000 Holdings in Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO)

Signaturefd LLC lessened its stake in Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,730 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Two Harbors Investment were worth $177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWO. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Two Harbors Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Two Harbors Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, 1776 Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 13,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 4,511 shares during the last quarter. 61.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TWO opened at $6.10 on Wednesday. Two Harbors Investment Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $2.25 and a fifty-two week high of $15.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.25 and a 200-day moving average of $5.12.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. Two Harbors Investment had a positive return on equity of 8.85% and a negative net margin of 139.57%. The company had revenue of $60.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Two Harbors Investment Corp. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 1st were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 30th. Two Harbors Investment’s payout ratio is currently 40.88%.

TWO has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Two Harbors Investment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.50 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.89.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); non-agency securities collateralized by residential mortgage loans; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, as well as residential mortgage loans and non-hedging transactions.

