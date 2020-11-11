Signaturefd LLC Has $165,000 Stock Holdings in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 162.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,506 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,643 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in NiSource were worth $165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NI. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its stake in shares of NiSource by 1.4% in the second quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 31,703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in shares of NiSource by 1.8% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 25,589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of NiSource by 25.1% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of NiSource by 3.2% in the third quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 16,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of NiSource by 1.7% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 31,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of NiSource from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Bank of America raised shares of NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of NiSource from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NiSource presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

Shares of NI stock opened at $25.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.82. NiSource Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.56 and a 52 week high of $30.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.38.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. NiSource had a negative net margin of 4.96% and a positive return on equity of 11.63%. Analysts forecast that NiSource Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Charles Edward Shafer II sold 1,650 shares of NiSource stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $37,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,985 shares in the company, valued at $337,162.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel A. Creekmur sold 4,114 shares of NiSource stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.29, for a total transaction of $99,929.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,947.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

