Signaturefd LLC Has $160,000 Position in Marine Products Co. (NYSE:MPX)

Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Marine Products Co. (NYSE:MPX) by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,234 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Marine Products were worth $160,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in shares of Marine Products by 0.3% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 785,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,873,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Marine Products by 2.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 158,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after buying an additional 4,082 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marine Products by 3.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 97,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 3,271 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marine Products in the first quarter valued at about $884,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marine Products by 24.4% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 58,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 11,500 shares during the period. 13.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Marine Products in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Marine Products from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marine Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th.

Shares of MPX opened at $16.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $545.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.04 and a beta of 1.27. Marine Products Co. has a 12 month low of $6.77 and a 12 month high of $22.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.26.

Marine Products (NYSE:MPX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.02). Marine Products had a return on equity of 20.55% and a net margin of 7.37%. On average, analysts expect that Marine Products Co. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. Marine Products’s dividend payout ratio is 38.55%.

Marine Products Company Profile

Marine Products Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells recreational fiberglass powerboats for the sportboat, jet boat, and sport fishing markets worldwide. It offers Chaparral sterndrive pleasure boats, including SSi Sport, Ski and Fish Boats, SSX Sport Boats, and the Surf Series; Chaparral outboard pleasure boats within the SSi and SSX, SunCoast, and OSX Sport Luxury models; Robalo outboard sport fishing boats; and Vortex jet boats under the Chaparral brand name.

