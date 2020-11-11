Signaturefd LLC Has $157,000 Stock Position in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 11.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,946 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology Group were worth $157,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in Marvell Technology Group by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,035 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in Marvell Technology Group by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 12,551 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. grew its stake in Marvell Technology Group by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 3,419,955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $135,772,000 after buying an additional 120,000 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Marvell Technology Group by 115.3% in the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,001 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Marvell Technology Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael G. Strachan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.06, for a total transaction of $195,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jean X. Hu sold 19,706 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.77, for a total transaction of $842,825.62. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 122,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,238,726.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,706 shares of company stock valued at $2,056,501. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MRVL stock opened at $40.32 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.64. The company has a market capitalization of $27.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.29, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.09. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of $16.45 and a 52-week high of $45.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $727.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.88 million. Marvell Technology Group had a net margin of 50.67% and a return on equity of 3.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 12th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 8th. Marvell Technology Group’s payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MRVL. CSFB increased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Marvell Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.58.

About Marvell Technology Group

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; custom application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

