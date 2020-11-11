Signaturefd LLC Grows Position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,187 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 541.7% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 516.7% in the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 148 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Compass Point assumed coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Thursday, November 5th. G.Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Stephens lifted their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $170.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $194.00 to $169.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Jack Henry & Associates currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.25.

Shares of NASDAQ JKHY opened at $160.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.26, a PEG ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $159.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.95. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1-year low of $123.64 and a 1-year high of $200.98.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The technology company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $451.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $446.91 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 17.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

Featured Article: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY).

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.