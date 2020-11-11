Signaturefd LLC Grows Position in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) by 7.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,252 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flowers Foods during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 131.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Flowers Foods during the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in shares of Flowers Foods during the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. 64.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FLO opened at $22.50 on Wednesday. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.42 and a 1-year high of $25.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.18 and a 200 day moving average of $23.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.91 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 18.50%. The business had revenue of $989.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $975.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Flowers Foods in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Flowers Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, Tastykake, Alpine Valley, Aunt Hattie's, Bunny, Butternut, Butterkrust, Captain John Derst, Country Kitchen, Evangeline Maid, Home Pride, Merita, Sara Lee (California), and Sunbeam brand names.

