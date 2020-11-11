Signaturefd LLC Grows Position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,170 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,746,658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $216,052,000 after acquiring an additional 849,525 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 2,257,453 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $177,571,000 after acquiring an additional 218,175 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 651,749 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,768,000 after acquiring an additional 99,790 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 615,487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,278,000 after acquiring an additional 177,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 583,241 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,877,000 after acquiring an additional 46,031 shares in the last quarter. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arrow Electronics alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Arrow Electronics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Arrow Electronics from $75.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Arrow Electronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.88.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Long sold 68,834 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.57, for a total value of $5,408,287.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 255,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,067,563.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Gail Hamilton sold 2,400 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.86, for a total value of $201,264.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 107 shares in the company, valued at $8,973.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 75,983 shares of company stock worth $5,995,075. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

ARW opened at $85.15 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.25 and a 1 year high of $90.98. The firm has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.53.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.42. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 1.67%. The business had revenue of $7.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. Arrow Electronics’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

About Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

Featured Story: Float

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW).

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.