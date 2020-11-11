Signaturefd LLC Grows Holdings in Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC)

Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC) by 8.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,797 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,276 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Ecopetrol were worth $155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ecopetrol by 98.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,044 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Ecopetrol by 1,696.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,588 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 8,110 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP bought a new stake in shares of Ecopetrol in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ecopetrol in the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ecopetrol during the 2nd quarter valued at $131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EC opened at $10.98 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Ecopetrol S.A. has a 12 month low of $6.28 and a 12 month high of $20.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.57 billion, a PE ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 1.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.86.

EC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ecopetrol from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Ecopetrol from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ecopetrol presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.66.

About Ecopetrol

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; and Refining, Petrochemical and Biofuels segments. It engages in the exploration, production, and sale of oil and gas. It also transports and distributes hydrocarbons and derivative products.

