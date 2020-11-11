Signaturefd LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Signaturefd LLC trimmed its holdings in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 8.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZS. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 333.3% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group increased its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 42.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Zscaler stock opened at $127.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -143.55 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.78. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.00 and a 12-month high of $163.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 26.69% and a negative return on equity of 24.33%. The business had revenue of $125.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Zscaler from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $90.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $137.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Zscaler in a report on Monday, October 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.68.

In related news, insider Amit Sinha sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.11, for a total value of $1,981,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 255,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,793,341.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Manoj Apte sold 16,664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.06, for a total transaction of $2,283,967.84. Over the last three months, insiders sold 281,445 shares of company stock valued at $37,842,807. 23.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

See Also: Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS).

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.