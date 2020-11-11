Signaturefd LLC Decreases Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Signaturefd LLC cut its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 12.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,557 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 764 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon were worth $191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BK. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon by 432.5% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,765,559 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $178,470,000 after buying an additional 3,870,637 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 147.5% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 4,671,209 shares of the bank’s stock worth $180,542,000 after buying an additional 2,783,938 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP increased its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 498.5% during the 2nd quarter. AJO LP now owns 3,220,465 shares of the bank’s stock worth $124,470,000 after buying an additional 2,682,416 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,686,479 shares of the bank’s stock worth $374,382,000 after buying an additional 1,904,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,345,000. 82.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.68.

Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $39.22 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.57. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52-week low of $26.40 and a 52-week high of $51.60. The firm has a market cap of $31.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.03.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 23.09% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 28th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 27th. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.85%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. The Investment Service segment offers custody, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, trading, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, and collateral management services.

