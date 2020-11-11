Signaturefd LLC Decreases Position in Carnival Co. & Plc (NYSE:CUK)

Signaturefd LLC decreased its stake in Carnival Co. & Plc (NYSE:CUK) by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,569 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 972.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,014 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 210.8% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the second quarter worth about $52,000. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the second quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the second quarter worth about $143,000. 8.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CUK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. TheStreet cut Carnival Co. & from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Barclays upgraded Carnival Co. & from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

In related news, Director Richard Glasier bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.05 per share, with a total value of $140,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 29,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $419,294.15. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE CUK opened at $14.78 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.08. Carnival Co. & Plc has a 52-week low of $7.08 and a 52-week high of $49.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 13th. The company reported ($2.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.20) by $0.01. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 15.57% and a negative net margin of 73.40%.

About Carnival Co. &

Carnival Corporation & Plc operates as a leisure travel company. The company's ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, Seabourn, P&O Cruises (Australia), Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

