Signaturefd LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Signaturefd LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 263 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 1,112 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 8,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 1,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 95.5% in the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 129 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sonata Capital Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 4,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

IWO stock opened at $247.12 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $231.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $213.32. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $129.54 and a 1-year high of $255.50.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.