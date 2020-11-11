Signaturefd LLC Cuts Holdings in Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC)

Signaturefd LLC decreased its position in shares of Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) by 19.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,484 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,743 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Arconic were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in Arconic in the second quarter worth about $27,205,000. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Arconic in the second quarter worth about $19,795,000. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in Arconic by 1,978.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 600,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,358,000 after acquiring an additional 571,134 shares in the last quarter. CNH Partners LLC purchased a new position in Arconic in the second quarter worth about $4,490,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Arconic in the second quarter worth about $3,069,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Arconic stock opened at $28.19 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Arconic Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.80 and a fifty-two week high of $29.00.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Arconic Co. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

ARNC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Arconic in a research note on Sunday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Arconic from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Arconic in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.44.

Arconic Company Profile

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Hungary, Russia, China, France, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Extrusions, and Building and Construction Systems.

