Signaturefd LLC Buys 238 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 53.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,041,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $423,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,262 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,431,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $199,573,000 after purchasing an additional 289,347 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,263,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $176,061,000 after purchasing an additional 241,753 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 63.1% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 608,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,748,000 after acquiring an additional 235,172 shares during the period. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,472,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Robert H. Raff, Jr. sold 16,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $2,733,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,938,654. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SWK opened at $178.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.00 and a 1 year high of $190.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.42. The firm has a market cap of $28.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.53.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.22. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

SWK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $204.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $163.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $173.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $191.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.27.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

