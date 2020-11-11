Signaturefd LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 42.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,578 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IWN. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 41.0% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 41.5% during the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 20,533.3% during the second quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IWN opened at $118.64 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $105.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.82. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $69.27 and a 52 week high of $130.16.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

