Signaturefd LLC Boosts Stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 17.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,979 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 84,831 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 20,634 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 100,153 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 36,418 shares during the period. Athanor Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $966,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 103,549 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 35,223 shares during the period. Finally, First National Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 55,851 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 10,871 shares during the period. 72.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

In other Schlumberger news, CEO Peuch Olivier Le acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.95 per share, with a total value of $448,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 191,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,442,271.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SLB opened at $18.31 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.85. Schlumberger Limited has a 12 month low of $11.87 and a 12 month high of $41.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 2.12.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The oil and gas company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 40.15% and a positive return on equity of 7.34%. The firm had revenue of $5.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. Schlumberger’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.01%.

Several brokerages have commented on SLB. Citigroup raised shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.03.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

Read More: How is net asset value different from market price?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.