Signaturefd LLC Boosts Holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 47.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,385 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SQ. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Square by 1.5% in the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,717,523 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $179,977,000 after buying an additional 25,589 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its stake in Square by 229,933.3% during the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 13,802 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after buying an additional 13,796 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in Square by 29.3% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 3,393 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Square by 29.9% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 36,401 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,820,000 after buying an additional 8,371 shares during the period. Finally, Archetype Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Square during the second quarter worth $353,000. 66.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.80, for a total transaction of $37,960,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 279,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,050,428.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.32, for a total transaction of $1,413,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 433,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,322,987.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 685,877 shares of company stock valued at $111,603,815 in the last quarter. 21.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SQ opened at $172.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $173.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.29 billion, a PE ratio of 277.42 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Square, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.33 and a 52-week high of $201.33.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Square had a net margin of 5.15% and a negative return on equity of 1.20%. Square’s revenue was up 139.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Square from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Square from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Square from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $208.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Square in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Square in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.61.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

