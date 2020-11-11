Signaturefd LLC Acquires 350 Shares of WPP plc (NYSE:WPP)

Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in WPP plc (NYSE:WPP) by 8.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in WPP were worth $185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in shares of WPP in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WPP by 90.6% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of WPP in the second quarter worth $107,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WPP by 13.5% in the second quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of WPP in the third quarter worth $201,000. 3.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get WPP alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on WPP shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of WPP in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of WPP in a report on Friday, October 30th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of WPP in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered WPP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of WPP in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.00.

NYSE WPP opened at $49.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.20 billion, a PE ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.17 and its 200 day moving average is $39.58. WPP plc has a fifty-two week low of $27.18 and a fifty-two week high of $70.80.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 6th. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th were given a dividend of $0.6594 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 8th. This represents a yield of 1.6%. WPP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.05%.

WPP Company Profile

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

Recommended Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WPP plc (NYSE:WPP).

Receive News & Ratings for WPP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.