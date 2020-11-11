Sigma Planning Corp Sells 730 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Sigma Planning Corp lowered its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 730 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHV. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 7.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 121.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 402,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,813,000 after buying an additional 220,760 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 12.7% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 9,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the period. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth $1,136,000. Finally, Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 22.1% during the second quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 2,699 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SCHV opened at $56.53 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.67. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $37.79 and a 52 week high of $61.10.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

