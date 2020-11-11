Sigma Planning Corp Sells 412 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Sigma Planning Corp lessened its position in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 412 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in W. P. Carey by 1,832.5% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 13,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 12,443 shares in the last quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in W. P. Carey during the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in W. P. Carey by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in W. P. Carey by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in W. P. Carey by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.16% of the company’s stock.

WPC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded W. P. Carey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of W. P. Carey from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. W. P. Carey has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.25.

W. P. Carey stock opened at $68.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.77 and a 200-day moving average of $66.53. W. P. Carey Inc. has a one year low of $38.62 and a one year high of $88.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $12.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.70 and a beta of 0.72.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.27). W. P. Carey had a net margin of 28.17% and a return on equity of 4.98%. The firm had revenue of $302.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were paid a $1.044 dividend. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $4.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.60%.

W. P. Carey Profile

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,216 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of June 30, 2020. For over four decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

