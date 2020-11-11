Sigma Planning Corp Sells 1,826 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Sigma Planning Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,826 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FISV. City Holding Co. lifted its position in Fiserv by 59.8% during the second quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 11,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 4,487 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC bought a new position in Fiserv during the second quarter valued at $268,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 2nd quarter worth about $8,626,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 168.6% in the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 728 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 8,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.15% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ FISV opened at $106.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $71.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.82. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $73.50 and a one year high of $125.05.
In other news, major shareholder Omaha Holdings L.P. New sold 5,000,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $490,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 30,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total transaction of $3,073,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 243,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,978,662.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,062,100 shares of company stock worth $496,326,349. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FISV shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Fiserv from $126.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Fiserv currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.00.
Fiserv Profile
Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. Its First Data segment provides merchant acquiring, e-commerce, mobile commerce, and other business solutions; credit card and loan account processing, commercial payments, customer communications, plastics solutions, customer service, and other products; and various network solutions and security, and risk and fraud management solutions.
