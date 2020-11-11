Sigma Planning Corp Sells 1,826 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Sigma Planning Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,826 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FISV. City Holding Co. lifted its position in Fiserv by 59.8% during the second quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 11,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 4,487 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC bought a new position in Fiserv during the second quarter valued at $268,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 2nd quarter worth about $8,626,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 168.6% in the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 728 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 8,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FISV opened at $106.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $71.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.82. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $73.50 and a one year high of $125.05.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.05. Fiserv had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 8.75%. Equities analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Omaha Holdings L.P. New sold 5,000,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $490,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 30,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total transaction of $3,073,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 243,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,978,662.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,062,100 shares of company stock worth $496,326,349. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FISV shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Fiserv from $126.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Fiserv currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.00.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. Its First Data segment provides merchant acquiring, e-commerce, mobile commerce, and other business solutions; credit card and loan account processing, commercial payments, customer communications, plastics solutions, customer service, and other products; and various network solutions and security, and risk and fraud management solutions.

