Sigma Planning Corp Sells 111 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Sigma Planning Corp lessened its holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,821 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 111 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $1,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SWKS. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 192.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,660,834 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $340,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750,796 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,358,120 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $301,509,000 after acquiring an additional 19,605 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,008,564 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $256,814,000 after acquiring an additional 185,152 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia raised its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,339,149 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $171,223,000 after acquiring an additional 276,507 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,243,417 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $158,983,000 after buying an additional 142,094 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

In other news, Director Timothy R. Furey sold 2,500 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.64, for a total transaction of $359,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,618 shares in the company, valued at $2,674,289.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,037 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.71, for a total value of $156,286.27. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,701,627.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,037 shares of company stock valued at $6,593,593. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

SWKS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Thursday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.81.

NASDAQ SWKS opened at $137.24 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $146.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.16, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.21. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.90 and a 52 week high of $158.61.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.33. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 24.13%. The business had revenue of $956.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $840.61 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.03%.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators, as well as wireless radio integrated circuits.

Featured Story: Black Swan

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.