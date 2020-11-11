Sigma Planning Corp Sells 10,769 Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Sigma Planning Corp lowered its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 58.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,769 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Strategic Wealth Designers boosted its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 11.8% during the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers now owns 4,580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 3,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 6,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 176.4% during the 3rd quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 7,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 4,853 shares in the last quarter.

XBI stock opened at $121.96 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $116.01 and its 200-day moving average is $109.80. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 1 year low of $62.94 and a 1 year high of $126.00.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

