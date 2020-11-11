Sigma Planning Corp Raises Stock Position in eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI)

Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,746 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,755 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in eXp World were worth $877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EXPI. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in eXp World by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 43,014 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 7,233 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in eXp World during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in eXp World by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 381,952 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,231,000 after purchasing an additional 43,847 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in eXp World during the 2nd quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Leap Investments LP boosted its stake in eXp World by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Leap Investments LP now owns 17,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 3,905 shares during the last quarter. 15.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get eXp World alerts:

In other eXp World news, major shareholder Penny Sanford sold 230,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total value of $7,792,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,083,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $511,037,077.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total transaction of $359,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,757,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $746,422,223.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 550,000 shares of company stock worth $22,115,800. Corporate insiders own 40.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXPI stock opened at $41.11 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 456.83 and a beta of 3.52. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.51 and a twelve month high of $62.50.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.10. eXp World had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 12.77%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EXPI. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of eXp World from $28.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of eXp World from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of eXp World from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of eXp World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of eXp World from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.33.

eXp World Company Profile

eXp World Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its Website, exprealty.com; and provides buyers and sellers with access to a network of professionals, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

See Also: Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI).

Receive News & Ratings for eXp World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eXp World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.