Sigma Planning Corp Raises Stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) by 43.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 9,997 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile were worth $1,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQM. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Garner Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile alerts:

NYSE SQM opened at $42.18 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.89. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a one year low of $15.20 and a one year high of $43.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 4.28. The company has a market cap of $11.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.01.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 10.50%. The firm had revenue of $392.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HSBC raised Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Citigroup upped their target price on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.42.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Profile

Sociedad QuÃ­mica y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers for crops, such as vegetables, fruits, and flowers under the Ultrasol, Qrop, Speedfol, and Allganic brands.

Further Reading: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.