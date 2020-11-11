Sigma Planning Corp Raises Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 32.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,477 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,999 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $111,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 58.2% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 14,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after acquiring an additional 5,230 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 7.8% in the third quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 22.7% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,017,000 after acquiring an additional 6,321 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:SCZ opened at $62.50 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $37.73 and a 1-year high of $63.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.45 and a 200 day moving average of $55.90.

