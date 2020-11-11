Sigma Planning Corp Raises Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 14.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,825 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 46,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,500,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 7,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 31,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 24,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTEB opened at $54.31 on Wednesday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $44.00 and a 1 year high of $55.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.25 and its 200 day moving average is $54.11.

