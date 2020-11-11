Sigma Planning Corp Purchases 149 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,819 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 997 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 3,106 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 2,881 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 14,310 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,399,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

NOC opened at $314.51 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $311.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $322.32. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1 year low of $263.31 and a 1 year high of $385.01. The company has a market capitalization of $52.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.51 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $5.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.60 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $9.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.85 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 40.02% and a net margin of 6.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. TheStreet raised Northrop Grumman from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $470.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $400.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $390.73.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as a security company. It provides various systems, products, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, space, strike, and logistics and modernization, as well as in command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) to customers in the United States and internationally.

