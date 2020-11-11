Sigma Planning Corp Lowers Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Sigma Planning Corp cut its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 11.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 640 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $1,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 74.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. KLCM Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 3rd quarter worth $200,000. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 544.5% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 31,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,970,000 after acquiring an additional 26,685 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,328,000. Finally, Community Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 370.4% during the 3rd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 3,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

ROK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Rockwell Automation from $220.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded Rockwell Automation from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $173.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Rockwell Automation from $213.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Rockwell Automation in a report on Thursday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $216.22.

In other news, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.73, for a total transaction of $78,387.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE ROK opened at $249.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.31. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.38 and a fifty-two week high of $267.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.88 billion, a PE ratio of 37.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $235.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $219.55.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.12. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 105.45% and a net margin of 11.85%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. This is a positive change from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.06%.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

See Also: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.