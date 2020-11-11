Sigma Planning Corp Lowers Position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC)

Sigma Planning Corp cut its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC) by 3.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 37,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,367 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF were worth $1,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,474,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,899,000 after purchasing an additional 714,637 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 649,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,653,000 after purchasing an additional 67,790 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 592,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,098,000 after purchasing an additional 85,207 shares during the period. Financial Services Advisory Inc purchased a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,273,000. Finally, Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 495,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,627,000 after acquiring an additional 3,313 shares during the period.

Shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF stock opened at $31.18 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.60.

