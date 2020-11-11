Sigma Planning Corp Invests $832,000 in Gravity Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRVY)

Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Gravity Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRVY) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,801 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $832,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Gravity by 17.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 225,854 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,768,000 after acquiring an additional 34,362 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Gravity in the 2nd quarter valued at $301,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Gravity in the 2nd quarter valued at $752,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Gravity in the 2nd quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Gravity in the 2nd quarter valued at $474,000. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gravity stock opened at $121.00 on Wednesday. Gravity Co., Ltd. has a one year low of $21.49 and a one year high of $150.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $126.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.51. The company has a market cap of $840.83 million, a P/E ratio of 32.01 and a beta of -0.64.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GRVY shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Gravity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gravity from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th.

About Gravity

Gravity Co, Ltd. develops, publishes, and distributes online games in South Korea, Japan, the United States, Canada, Taiwan, the Philippines, Thailand, Indonesia, Hong Kong, and internationally. It offers a massively multiplayer online role-playing game, including Ragnarok Online, Requiem, Dragonica, Ragnarok Online II, and Ragnarok Prequel II, as well as Ragnarok Clicker, a Web browser-based role-playing game.

