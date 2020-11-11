Sigma Planning Corp Has $999,000 Holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) by 37.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,047 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,174 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management boosted its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 35,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,390,000 after purchasing an additional 2,780 shares during the period. 74.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IIPR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $125.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $140.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $151.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Innovative Industrial Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.50.

Shares of NYSE:IIPR opened at $153.49 on Wednesday. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.21 and a 52-week high of $164.99. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.67 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 115.43 and a current ratio of 115.43.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 55.71% and a return on equity of 6.98%. The business had revenue of $34.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.25 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were paid a $1.17 dividend. This is an increase from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 143.12%.

In other Innovative Industrial Properties news, VP Brian J. Wolfe sold 4,896 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.66, for a total value of $610,335.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,741,375.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.67, for a total transaction of $30,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 308,586 shares in the company, valued at $9,464,332.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,396 shares of company stock valued at $2,837,355 over the last quarter. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Innovative Industrial Properties

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

