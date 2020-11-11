Sigma Planning Corp Has $997,000 Holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Sigma Planning Corp lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 26.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,830 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $997,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the second quarter worth $29,000. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 389.7% during the third quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the second quarter worth $35,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the third quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 26.7% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 3000 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IWV opened at $208.35 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a twelve month low of $126.00 and a twelve month high of $215.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $199.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $188.06.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.