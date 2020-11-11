Sigma Planning Corp Has $917,000 Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN)

Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,359 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp owned approximately 0.22% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BSJN. Tri Star Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $4,353,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 114.9% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 205,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,045,000 after acquiring an additional 109,970 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 24.0% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 403,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,887,000 after acquiring an additional 78,011 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 175.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 112,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,756,000 after purchasing an additional 71,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 148,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,567,000 after purchasing an additional 55,884 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BSJN stock opened at $25.07 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $19.98 and a 52-week high of $26.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.33.

