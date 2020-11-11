Sigma Planning Corp Has $886,000 Stock Position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)

Sigma Planning Corp reduced its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 720 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical were worth $886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the second quarter worth $73,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 237.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 6,251.9% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 1,688 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 69.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the second quarter worth $157,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

BHVN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a report on Monday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.55.

NYSE BHVN opened at $86.44 on Wednesday. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. has a twelve month low of $26.56 and a twelve month high of $89.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.56.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($3.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.74) by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $17.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.04) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. will post -11.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Biohaven Pharmaceutical news, SVP Kimberly Gentile sold 23,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.34, for a total transaction of $1,793,990.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,071,791.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory Bailey sold 6,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.87, for a total transaction of $530,716.23. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,588,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $204,188,830.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 93,097 shares of company stock worth $7,218,883 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 19.10% of the company’s stock.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops late-stage products candidates targeting neurological diseases and rare disorders in the United States. Its clinical stage products include Rimegepant, a product that has completed phase III trials for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; Vazegepant that has completed Phase 2/3 trial for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; and Troriluzole that has completed II/III randomization phase and is ongoing extension trial for ataxias.

