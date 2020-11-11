Sigma Planning Corp Has $865,000 Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Sigma Planning Corp lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 53.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,429 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 11,457,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,658,000 after acquiring an additional 93,169 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 110.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,451,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,135,000 after buying an additional 2,340,558 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $132,268,000. Texas Treasury Safekeeping Trust Co. increased its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 84.2% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Treasury Safekeeping Trust Co. now owns 1,603,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,235,000 after buying an additional 733,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 143.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,481,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,189,000 after buying an additional 873,146 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:ACWI opened at $85.08 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 52 week low of $53.31 and a 52 week high of $87.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.90.

